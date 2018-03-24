Suge Knight Goes Off In Court When His 15th Lawyer Is Dismissed

Marion “Suge” Knight‘s upcoming murder trial will more than likely be pushed back again after his fifteenth defense lawyer was forced to resign.

Earlier this month, a federal judge gave the dueces to Thaddeus Culpepper, the Death Row co-founder’s ex- attorney, after an indictment for witness tampering. Culpepper, along with Knight’s other former attorney, Matthew Fletcher, were accused of offering to pay witnesses $20,000 to $25,000 to lie under oath.

This week, another blow, Los Angeles County Judge Ronald S. Coen dismissed his defense attorney Dominique Banos over a “conflict of interest.” The AP reports, “Banos said outside court that she had told the judge she believes she is a target in the witness-tampering investigation that led to the indictment and removal of two of Knight’s lawyers. She denied any wrongdoing and said she regretted leaving a case she felt was winnable.”

Reportedly, Knight went into “an animated, minutes-long monologue denouncing prosecutors and jail officials saying their investigations and the limitations put on his visitors and phone calls have forced him to blow through attorneys and settle for bad ones.” Knight, 52, who was in court in an orange jumpsuit and chains, “All this stuff’s a way-out, crazy situation. I should be able to spend my money the way I want it.” Getting angrier, Knight said, “These attorneys, nobody in the world would use these attorneys for a jaywalking ticket!”

The judge gave Knight a 16th attorney, Robert DeBlanc, he “accepted on an interim basis. Knight said he has already privately hired yet another lawyer, without giving his name.”

Knight has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder for running over two men outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

The rap mogul’s trial is slated to start on April 9, but could be delayed.

