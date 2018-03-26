News & Gossip
Watch Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa Lessons

Plus, more highlights from Will’s four months of Instagram greatness.

Marc Anthony In Concert - New York, New York

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Marc Anthony and Will Smith wished followers a Happy Sunday from a private location.

Watch more of Will’s best social media moments after the jump.

