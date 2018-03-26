Baltimore Leaders Pray Over The City To Stop The Killings

When prayers go up, blessings come down. When it comes to the killings here in Baltimore City, we definitely need to be blessed with fewer deaths.

Over the weekend, political and religious leaders gathered at the steps of City Hall for the “Blessing Of The City”. One of the points that stood out during the blessing was the murders in the city would stop.

Baltimore City’s States Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, was in attendance and offered her stand on the city and the gun violence here. She said, “hand guns are the predominant cause of violence in our city.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner, Darryl DeSousa, added his comments to what he plans to do to help the violence in our city. He says, “We need to put more police on the street and we are doing that, so it’s a lot of work to do but I’m encouraged about what we are doing so far in 2018.”

