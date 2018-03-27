Maryland Attorney General Discusses Decision In HBCU Lawsuit Against State [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh stops by the Larry Young Morning Show to discuss how Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is willing to spend $100 million to settle the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) lawsuit against Maryland.
