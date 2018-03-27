Maryland utility companies want to start charging customers up to 42 cents extra per month to build the nation’s second-largest network of electric vehicle charging stations after California’s. The state Public Service Commission is now looking into the program.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Maryland Attorney General Discusses Decision In HBCU Lawsuit Against State [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Statewide Electric-Vehicle Charging Network Planned For Maryland
- FBI Confirms Multiple Suspicious Packages Sent To DC Military Installations
- Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre
Source: FoxBaltimore