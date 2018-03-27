Man Charged In Pedestrian Attack Outside A Downtown Baltimore Court

Christopher Smith, 50-years old is charged with attempted murder after hitting a 52-year old man with his van on Friday in front of Baltimore’s District Court downtown.

Smith and the 52- year man were in court together, according to Fox 45.

The victim is still being treated at a local hospital for his injuries. Police arrested Smith on Saturday and charged him with attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism.

