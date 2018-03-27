News & Gossip
Yass MiMi: 8 Times Mariah Carey’s Black Side Showed It’s A**

Happy Anniversary, Dahhhling.

Mariah Carey Concert Afterparty At Sugar Factory American Brasserie On Ocean Drive In Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Mariah Carey has been in the game for over 30 years now and some folks still don’t know that the Queen is biracial.

If that’s the case for you, it just means you’re slacking on your MiMi knowledge, because if you watch very closely, you’ll see when the Hollywood Diva turns into a relatable Black Queen who doesn’t take crap from anyone and knows how to have a simple, good time.

Like the time she went to the hood to drink wine and hang out with Dame Dash and Noreaga. Classic:

Or when she and Lee Daniels put Wendy Williams in her place:

 

Or that time she went in full on clap back mode with the paparazzi. MC clearly ain’t nothin’ to mess with:

How about when her and Da Brat went to McDonald’s during Spring Break and balled out with $20, like most young besties do.

Hit the flip to see more times Mariah Carey’s inner (confident, unapologetic, laid back, tell-it-like-it-is) Black Queen came out and shut ish down.

