Um, Ok Sis: We’re Giving Tamar Braxton Major Side Eye For Her Thoughts On Keeping A Man

Do you agree with the star?

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Tamar Braxton must’ve heard Destiny’s Child’s “Cater 2 U” too many times and took things to the extreme in her marriage with Vincent Herbert.

During her appearance on Steve Harvey earlier this week, Tay Tay admitted that she only rocked blonde wigs because her husband is attracted to women with blonde hair and light skin —a.k.a. White chicks.

Do you agree that it’s a woman’s responsibility to always change for her man? Or do you think Tay went a little too far with the pleasing?

Despite her outdated opinions on gender roles, we’re glad Tay opted to be free of trying to impress anyone but herself with the bald and beautiful do’.  Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

