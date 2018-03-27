News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Cardi B dropped the album cover and release date for her debut opus Invasion Of Privacy (April 6).

While Cardi is on a high as she announces her new music, sources close to the rapper say she’s reportedly upset her pregnancy was leaked on TMZ.

“She feels that the leaker must have been someone close in her team, otherwise there was no way they could have that information.”

Well duh.

Cardi might want to focus on the woman claiming she recently had a baby by Cardi’s fiance Offset. Haters gon’ hate.

RELATED STORIES:

Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months Pregnant, Due In July

Cardi B Is Reportedly Pregnant While Another Woman Claims To Be Carrying Offset’s Baby

Calibash Los Angeles 2018 - Backstage

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

10 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Reasons Why LiAngelo Ball WILL Be In…

LaVar Ball's middle son has long been considered to be the metaphoric runt of the litter in terms of basketball…
03.27.18
Thirsty Hackers Strike Again: Baltimore Becomes Latest City…

When hackers wreck havoc.
03.27.18
It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs…

He's using rap to beat the rap.
03.27.18
School Desegregation Pioneer Linda Brown Dead At 76

Linda Brown, whose landmark Supreme Court case desegregated schools, has passed away. Another civil rights icon is gone, leaving a…
03.27.18
Brace Yourself, Cops Are Patrolling With AR-15s

Patrol officers are armed with weapons of war.
03.27.18
This Company Is Revolutionizing The One Item Women…

"Most women have 10-15 bras in their drawer and they only wear two: the ones you can get through the…
03.26.18
Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And…

Why did the rapper and activist think he could trust the NRA?
03.26.18
6 Of The Craziest Things Stormy Daniels Revealed…

The porn star went into detail about her alleged torrid affair with the President, but wouldn't say if she had…
03.26.18
95 items
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our…

Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful,…
03.26.18
MLK’s Granddaughter At March For Our Lives: ‘I…

Nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King spoke to her grandfather's poignant Civil Rights legacy.
03.25.18