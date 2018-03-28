News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release

Sheree's love is going to remain in lockup until 2022.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

It looks like Sheree Whitfield is going to have to wait a bit longer for her man to get out of prison.

It will be another four years before Tyrone Gilliams gets to enjoy that Man Cave at Chateau Sheree.

On Sunday’ episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree seemed excited that her boyfriend behind bars would be coming home soon. Now, it appears that she spoke way too soon. According to Radar Online, a judge has denied Tyrone’s plea for early release.

He was originally locked up in 2013 for securities fraud and wire fraud charges that stemmed from a white-collar scheme to cheat investors out of $5 million. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his alleged part in the plot.

In 2016, he tried to challenge the legality of that sentencing. When that was brushed aside, Tyrone filed a motion for reconsideration in January 2018. When he appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Deborah A. Batts earlier this year, he was shut down yet again.

Tyrone argued that he wasn’t the ringleader in his scheme and that the government “improperly withheld” evidence in his case. Furthermore, he claimed that he had “ineffective” legal counsel during his trial.

Judge Batts was unmoved by his arguments, and she stated in a March 20 ruling that he didn’t present any new evidence to help his case. With this latest failure, Tyrone won’t be scheduled for release until November 14, 2022.

Sorry, Sheree.

RELATED STORIES:

NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse And Back

10 Sheree Whitfield Gifs For Every Shady Occasion

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Nene Gets Accused Of Calling Tyrone Behind Sheree’s Back

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Reasons Why LiAngelo Ball WILL Be In…

LaVar Ball's middle son has long been considered to be the metaphoric runt of the litter in terms of basketball…
03.27.18
Thirsty Hackers Strike Again: Baltimore Becomes Latest City…

When hackers wreck havoc.
03.27.18
It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs…

He's using rap to beat the rap.
03.27.18
School Desegregation Pioneer Linda Brown Dead At 76

Linda Brown, whose landmark Supreme Court case desegregated schools, has passed away. Another civil rights icon is gone, leaving a…
03.27.18
Brace Yourself, Cops Are Patrolling With AR-15s

Patrol officers are armed with weapons of war.
03.27.18
This Company Is Revolutionizing The One Item Women…

"Most women have 10-15 bras in their drawer and they only wear two: the ones you can get through the…
03.26.18
Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And…

Why did the rapper and activist think he could trust the NRA?
03.26.18
6 Of The Craziest Things Stormy Daniels Revealed…

The porn star went into detail about her alleged torrid affair with the President, but wouldn't say if she had…
03.26.18
95 items
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our…

Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful,…
03.26.18
MLK’s Granddaughter At March For Our Lives: ‘I…

Nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King spoke to her grandfather's poignant Civil Rights legacy.
03.25.18