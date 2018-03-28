News & Gossip
Roseanne Conner Returns To TV As A Trump Supporter & Fans Have Mixed Reactions

'Roseanne' is on ABC every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

'Roseanne' at Walt Disney Studios - Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

The Conners returned to TV yesterday in the highly anticipated Roseanne reboot, but the 2018 version of the show may be a little too controversial for Roseanne‘s fans. After finding out that Barr’s character is a Trump supporter, there was a lot of pushback with many viewers vowing to drop the show like a bad habit. Others say Trump support is a reality that should be addressed.

Hit the flip to see what Roseanne had to say about Trump in an interview with The NY Times this week and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.

