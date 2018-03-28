Project C.O.R.E. Underway In Baltimore City

Project C.O.R.E. Underway In Baltimore City

Decaying Infrastructure In Baltimore

The next phase of Project C.O.R.E. (Creating Opportunities for Renewal and Enterprise) was announced by Mayor Catherine Pugh and Governor Larry Hogan. The plan is setting out to demolish vacant buildings in the city and replace them with green space, as well as new affordable and mixed use housing, and opportunities for small business owners.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is partnering with the city to tear down vacant properties in high-crime areas. Baltimore has thousands of vacant properties and both the Mayor and the Governor feel that this plan will help reduce violent crimes in the city. The Mayor is already touting the success of the program thus far.

Nine vacant properties have been demolished on Stockton Street in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood. Sixty units in the area are scheduled for demolition in the coming months.

