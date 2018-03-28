News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tyra Banks Admits She Got A Nose Job: “We As Women Need To Stop Judging”

Tyra banks dishes on why women shouldn't feel pressured to go 'no makeup' and explains why natural beauty is unfair.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Model mogul Tyra Banks admitted to People her perfect photo looks were enhanced with the help of a little surgery.

What many fans credited to a bomb contour job on her nose was actually altered with plastics. In her new memoir, Perfect Is BoringTY-TY reveals she got a nose job very early in her career.

“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth,” Banks divulges.

The supermodel also brushes away the new ‘pro-natural’ movement, saying:

“Natural beauty is unfair.  I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.”

She even dismisses the popularized ‘no makeup’ fads.

 “We place a lot of emphasis on that,” she told People. “As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”

“If you like your natural self, don’t worry about it,” she says. “But if you feel insecure about something … I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE

 

RELATED LINKS

Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]

Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’ Teaser Trailer

Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla After Five Years

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Tyra Banks Admits She Got A Nose Job: “We As Women Need To Stop Judging”

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Protest Photo Family Dies In SUV Crash

A family that gained attention for an emotional photograph of an African-American boy hugging a white police officer at a…
03.29.18
Empty Math Classroom
Six Fired At Howard University For Stealing $1M…

As if HBCU’s didn’t have enough issues finding funds, six Howard University employees were fired last year for stealing $1…
03.29.18
13 items
TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence…

While these celebs didn't commit to the brand by shaving the logo onto their head (a la Kanye West), they…
03.28.18
5 Reasons Why LiAngelo Ball WILL Be In…

LaVar Ball's middle son has long been considered to be the metaphoric runt of the litter in terms of basketball…
03.27.18
Thirsty Hackers Strike Again: Baltimore Becomes Latest City…

When hackers wreck havoc.
03.27.18
It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs…

He's using rap to beat the rap.
03.27.18
School Desegregation Pioneer Linda Brown Dead At 76

Linda Brown, whose landmark Supreme Court case desegregated schools, has passed away. Another civil rights icon is gone, leaving a…
03.27.18
Brace Yourself, Cops Are Patrolling With AR-15s

Patrol officers are armed with weapons of war.
03.27.18
This Company Is Revolutionizing The One Item Women…

"Most women have 10-15 bras in their drawer and they only wear two: the ones you can get through the…
03.26.18
Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And…

Why did the rapper and activist think he could trust the NRA?
03.26.18