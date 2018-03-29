NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak

NeNe Leakes, Sheree Williams, and Kim Zolciak are back at each other’s throats on Twitter.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have always had a volatile relationship and their alliances have shifted more than Kim’s wigs over the last few years.

This season, however, the split has very clearly been NeNe vs. Kim and Sheree. When news broke that Sheree’s prison bae Tyrone Gilliams had been denied early release, NeNe couldn’t pass up the chance to gloat on social media.

Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long! i pursued LIE’RONE, i stalked … https://t.co/97B1GfuF0Z — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 27, 2018

“Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long! i pursued LIE’RONE, i stalked LIE’RONE, i got mug shots, my husband old meat, i did mortgage fraud & credit card fraud! They came n2 my house wit ROACH gate, I’m on drugs etc.,” she wrote in a long Tweet. “I tried my best 2 befriend them but This is why U can never WIN when U play DIRTY.”

Even though no one tagged her in that tweet, Kim fired back. If we didn’t know better, we’d almost say she was checking NeNe’s timeline for mentions of herself.

"Cigarette breathe? I haven't smoked a cigarette in years. The bug was in your house just a few months ago. FACT What else?" — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 27, 2018

This is exactly why I said this bitch has to be on something. She's insane! Nobody wanted to be befriended by a bitch who consistently shows their ass. WE know who you are. The REAL you! Nobody values your friendship. Haven't for years! You have victims not friends. — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 27, 2018

Sheree had a little bit of shade for NeNe as well.

NeNe all but ignored Sheree’s comment and zeroed in on Kim. This time, she tagged Kim directly.

@Kimzolciak this is why I CHOSE NOT to do a show wit your lying miserable ass! Remember that bitch! Yeah they made up an excuse 2 help u b/c i didn’t want to work wit yo ass (our schedules didn’t line up) I’m more than happy you have your OWN show that you DONT deserve #facts — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 27, 2018

Kim replied by reminding NeNe that she’s got her own spin-off that has (somehow) lasted several seasons.

I pray to god I'm not this miserable and bored at 50 Imagine being so sad and stupid that the only time anyone's mentioning you is if you're mentioning someone you "have no time for" off to film my OWN show! Have a great day you guys! Stay blessed not stressed/pressed — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 27, 2018

Attention rotten peaches 😘🍑 Make sure to support @neneleakes and buy tickets to her new show ALL ABOUT ME! (As usual) And meanwhile, I’m over here filming the 7th season of a real show 😜 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 28, 2018

NeNe followed up by stating that although Kim may have a show, she’s never had to lie about anything. And it looks like she threatened to spill some tea on Kim’s wig

@Kimzolciak i can speak a lot of FACTS so you might wanna shut the fuck up! I never LIE because i don’t have too☝🏾 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 27, 2018

Their bickering aside, it looks like Sheree got the last word during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She found NeNe’s comments “disgusting.”

