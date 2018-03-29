News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak

NeNe hints that she ready to spill some tea about Kim.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
ELLE, E! And IMG Host New York Fashion Week February 2017 Kick-Off Event

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

NeNe Leakes, Sheree Williams, and Kim Zolciak are back at each other’s throats on Twitter.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have always had a volatile relationship and their alliances have shifted more than Kim’s wigs over the last few years.

This season, however, the split has very clearly been NeNe vs. Kim and Sheree. When news broke that Sheree’s prison bae Tyrone Gilliams had been denied early release, NeNe couldn’t pass up the chance to gloat on social media.

“Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long! i pursued LIE’RONE, i stalked LIE’RONE, i got mug shots, my husband old meat, i did mortgage fraud & credit card fraud! They came n2 my house wit ROACH gate, I’m on drugs etc.,” she wrote in a long Tweet. “I tried my best 2 befriend them but This is why U can never WIN when U play DIRTY.”

Even though no one tagged her in that tweet, Kim fired back. If we didn’t know better, we’d almost say she was checking NeNe’s timeline for mentions of herself.

Sheree had a little bit of shade for NeNe as well.

#Sheree said 🗣 reveal yourself! 😩 #NeNeLeakes 👀👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

NeNe all but ignored Sheree’s comment and zeroed in on Kim. This time, she tagged Kim directly.

Kim replied by reminding NeNe that she’s got her own spin-off that has (somehow) lasted several seasons.

NeNe followed up by stating that although Kim may have a show, she’s never had to lie about anything. And it looks like she threatened to spill some tea on Kim’s wig

Their bickering aside, it looks like Sheree got the last word during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She found NeNe’s comments “disgusting.”

RELATED STORIES:

Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release

NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams Are Working It Out

Kandi Burruss Checks Kim Zolciak [VIDEO]

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Protest Photo Family Dies In SUV Crash

A family that gained attention for an emotional photograph of an African-American boy hugging a white police officer at a…
03.29.18
Empty Math Classroom
Six Fired At Howard University For Stealing $1M…

As if HBCU’s didn’t have enough issues finding funds, six Howard University employees were fired last year for stealing $1…
03.29.18
13 items
TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence…

While these celebs didn't commit to the brand by shaving the logo onto their head (a la Kanye West), they…
03.28.18
5 Reasons Why LiAngelo Ball WILL Be In…

LaVar Ball's middle son has long been considered to be the metaphoric runt of the litter in terms of basketball…
03.27.18
Thirsty Hackers Strike Again: Baltimore Becomes Latest City…

When hackers wreck havoc.
03.27.18
It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs…

He's using rap to beat the rap.
03.27.18
School Desegregation Pioneer Linda Brown Dead At 76

Linda Brown, whose landmark Supreme Court case desegregated schools, has passed away. Another civil rights icon is gone, leaving a…
03.27.18
Brace Yourself, Cops Are Patrolling With AR-15s

Patrol officers are armed with weapons of war.
03.27.18
This Company Is Revolutionizing The One Item Women…

"Most women have 10-15 bras in their drawer and they only wear two: the ones you can get through the…
03.26.18
Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And…

Why did the rapper and activist think he could trust the NRA?
03.26.18