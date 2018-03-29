Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries Trailer

HBO is gifting the masses with a look inside the life of the world’s top athlete, Serena Williams.

The last year has been pretty eventful for Serena. She became a mom back in September. Then in November, she and Alexis Ohanian got married. All of this after winning the Australian Open while she was pregnant. And HBO was there for everything!

The network announced this week that it will air a docuseries about the golden slam tennis champ, titled Being Serena.

“Being Serena will provide viewers unprecedented access to Williams during her pregnancy, new motherhood and marriage while documenting her journey back to supremacy on the court,” HBO announced in a statement. “Viewers will experience her life from every angle as the intimate first-person show delves into her landmark career, family life and expanding role as a businesswoman and investor in the worlds of tech, fashion, fitness and philanthropy.”

From the look of the trailer, Serena’s going to get candid about pregnancy and motherhood. Viewers may also get a glimpse inside her regal wedding and join her on the tennis court as she prepares to get back to work.

In the trailer, Serena makes one thing crystal clear: She’s striving to be the best in every aspect of her life. And she’s “not done yet.”

Look out for Being Serena when it debuts May 2 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

