Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids Show You How To Encourage Yourself

Kids learning how to dance.

Source: Getty

They say that sometimes you have to encourage yourself. Kids these days have mastered the art of self confidence early. With apps like Musical.ly, you can even pretend to be your favorite artist and use their song to cheer yourself up:

Looks like this is the new wave for younger siblings everywhere:

Listen to the kids bro.

