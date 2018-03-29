Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids Show You How To Encourage Yourself

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
They say that sometimes you have to encourage yourself. Kids these days have mastered the art of self confidence early. With apps like Musical.ly, you can even pretend to be your favorite artist and use their song to cheer yourself up:
So my sister has that Musically App & I thought this was the funniest video ever 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0JQg6c0szH
— unofficial (@Gonzxless) March 28, 2018
Looks like this is the new wave for younger siblings everywhere:
Omg same w/ my sister 😂 that app is too much! Lol pic.twitter.com/YlERhY3lo3
— Petty Aleekuh (@aleekuh) March 28, 2018
On tops my sisters the best pic.twitter.com/3P8Fa3bNCD
— lil honey 💛 (@VeyonceGonzalez) March 28, 2018
Same w my lil bro lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/gQ20R4EbDc
— 𝔸𝕕𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕒 𝔹𝕖𝕟𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕫 (@benavidez_09) March 28, 2018
Listen to the kids bro.
