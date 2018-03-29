Don Lemon Interview With Stephon Clark’s Brother Goes Totally Off The Rails

The murder of 23-year-old Stephon Clark by Sacramento police is still fresh in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and those throughout the country who sympathize with another young, black life lost. Understandably, the grief is still extremely raw for his brother, Stevonte Clark, whose tense interview with Don Lemon Wednesday was a clear indicator of where the family stands.

Clark’s appearance didn’t go at all as planned, as he repeatedly clashed with Lemon, who was attempting to ask him about his brother, but kept getting cut off each time he spoke.

At one point early in the interview, Lemon asked Clark how he was holding up to which he responded by ringing a bell—this left Lemon visibly confused before Clark interjected by saying “next question.” Things became more tense from there with Clark talking off camera, telling Lemon to say his brother’s name and blasting the media coverage.

All of this prompted Lemon to cut the interview short. In response to the emotional encounter Lemon said, “Maybe it was just a little too soon for him to be on television. I hope his family gets justice and he’s welcome back on.”

You can check out the FULL video of Stevante Clark’s appearance BELOW:

This was tough to watch…. the brother of #StephonClark w. Don Lemon last night on CNN pic.twitter.com/DuPW2Prato — #BreakingLu (@BreakingLu) March 29, 2018

We continue to keep Stephon Clark’s family in our prayers.

