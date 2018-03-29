News & Gossip
#PrayerHands: 5 Easter Tips For Folks Who Haven't Been To Church Since 2012

A crash course for those that've "gone astray."

It’s that time of year again — the day Jesus rose from the dead after being crucified on the cross.

And if you’ve gotten this far and still don’t know what I’m talking about, this article’s for you.

Or at least the people who haven’t been to church in a while.

 

No matter you’re religious background (or lack thereof), at some point, you might find yourself at church on Easter — the holiday that celebrates Jesus’ final miracle.

And there’s a certain number of tips that might be helpful, especially if you’re going to a church that’s, shall we say, more melanated.

 

Whether this is your first time to the house of God or you’re stopping by for a visit, swipe through for some pointers that could get your Sunday on and poppin’!

