News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck, Lawyer Says It’s For Play Play

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Winterfest 2017

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown is making headlines after paparazzi photographed the Privacy star seemingly choking a woman. However, Brown’s lawyer Mark Gregaros claims Brown’s behavior is clearly in jest and that the entertainer was just playing.

“She’s a friend. It’s obviously playful as she confirmed. Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable,” he said.

It’s hard to look at the photos and not think it’s more than just a playful interaction. Breezy has mostly been staying out of trouble and recently announced a new tour. We’d hate to think he’d regress like this. What say you readers?

RELATED STORIES:

Kevin McCall Threatens To Murder Chris Brown And Daughter Royalty Over Shooting Rumors

Ummm…What? Stacy Francis Says Rihanna Needs To Apologize To Chris Brown

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck, Lawyer Says It’s For Play Play

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bizarre Video Resurfaces Of Devonte Hart At A…

The video has been circulating on social media.
03.30.18
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In…

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young…
03.30.18
Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After…

Northern California police are looking for Devonte Hart, 15, along with two of his his siblings, after their family's car fell…
03.30.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge…

Judge Steven T. O’Neill refused to remove himself from the Bill Cosby retrial after defense attorney Thomas Mesereau argued that…
03.30.18
20 items
Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest…

Rest in peace.
03.30.18
Protest Photo Family Dies In SUV Crash

A family that gained attention for an emotional photograph of an African-American boy hugging a white police officer at a…
03.29.18
Empty Math Classroom
Six Fired At Howard University For Stealing $1M…

As if HBCU’s didn’t have enough issues finding funds, six Howard University employees were fired last year for stealing $1…
03.29.18
5 Reasons Why LiAngelo Ball WILL Be In…

LaVar Ball's middle son has long been considered to be the metaphoric runt of the litter in terms of basketball…
03.27.18
Thirsty Hackers Strike Again: Baltimore Becomes Latest City…

When hackers wreck havoc.
03.27.18
It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs…

He's using rap to beat the rap.
03.27.18