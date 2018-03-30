StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In Emotional Funeral

On Thursday, Stephon Clark, the unarmed 22-year-old who was recently shot and killed by Sacramento police, was laid to rest in an emotional funeral.

According to CNN, Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young man’s tragic death.

“We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice,” Sharpton stressed as Stephon’s brother Stevante hugged the civil rights icon throughout the service.

Watch: support for #StephonClark is so strong, this is the line of folks waiting to get inside the funeral pic.twitter.com/CvDLJeELSw — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) March 29, 2018

CNN noted that during the eulogy, Sharpton was clear: White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who called Clark’s shooting a “local matter,” was completely out of touch.

“No, this is not a local matter — they’ve been killing young black men all over the country,” Sharpton said.

“It’s time for preachers to come out of the pulpit, it’s time for politicians to come out of the office, it’s time for us to go down and stop this madness.”

In addition, he added that the recent protests around Stephon’s death have been nonviolent.

“They’re not being violent. They’re asking for you to stop being violent to them,” Sharpton said. “They’re not trying to hurt anybody. They’re trying to express their pain.”

CNN noted that after the funeral Sharpton told reporters: “We’re here for the family to get justice and to get answers. The nation needs it.”

Other aspects of the funeral included the church’s BOSS Ministry praise team, which consisted of young teens and preteen girls that performed a praise dance in Clark’s honor to the gospel song “Worth,” The Root reported.

Clark’s sister Shay Johnson also spoke, stressing that Stephon was a good student who was in all-honors classes. That, and he relied on her for help with his homework.