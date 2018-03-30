Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff

The young man captured in a viral video of him offering free hugs during a Ferguson protest in Oregan back in 2014 is currently missing after a car accident, reportedly killing five family members.

According to the New York Daily News, Devonte Hart, 15, along with his siblings, 16-year-old Hannah Hart and 12-year-old Sierra Hart, are now missing after their family’s car fell from a cliff in Northern California near Mendocino.

I'm hoping #DevonteHart finds the peace in death he couldn't find in life. Looking back on the photos that made him famous, I now wonder what was really causing those tears. We need to be better at watching out for our young people. This young man deserved a better life and fate. pic.twitter.com/hPDtU5IlJm — Mark Zustovich (@markzustovich) March 29, 2018

Mendocino County Sheriff officials say they are not sure what caused the crash, but do know that there were no skin marks left on the scene. In addition, the accident killed killed three of his siblings and his parents, Jennifer and Sarah.

“We know that an entire family perished during this tragedy,” Sheriff Tom Allman said Wednesday.

There seems to been some type of trouble in the home as neighbors from their Woodland, Washington, neighborhood called child services last Friday because Devonte has been asking them for food. However local police claim they didn’t find any wrong doings in the home.

The Associated Press noted that it appeared that their pets were still at home and their belongings were still in the house.

It’s been reported that the Hart family homeschooled all of their children, didn’t let the eat sugar and grew their ow vegetables.

Sending prayers up to the family.

