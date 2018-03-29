Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge In His Sexual Assault Retrial

Photo by

National
Home > National

Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge In His Sexual Assault Retrial

Is this a sign of desperation?

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Just days before jury selection, Bill Cosby’s legal team appeared to anger the judge in the comedian’s sexual assault retrial. The events Thursday could be a sign of desperation after the judge previously swatted down several key defense motions.

See Also: Lisa Bonet Rips Into Bill Cosby: ‘I Don’t Need To Say, ‘I Told You So’’

Judge Steven T. O’Neill became emotional in refusing to remove himself from the trial after Cosby’s lead attorney Thomas Mesereau argued that the judge’s wife—a social worker at a sexual trauma center—could influence his decisions, the Washington Post reported.

The judge’s wife, Deborah V. O’Neill, has described herself as an “activist and advocate for sexual assault victims,” Meserau noted to O’Neill.

Judge O’Neil defended his wife’s achievements and rejected the suggestion that she could influence his rulings. However, he dismissed the defense’s motion on the legal technicality that it was filed too late, which suggests the potential of an opposite decision had Cosby’s lawyers acted quicker.

What seems to have really pissed him off, though, was that Cosby’s lawyer distributed copies of their demand for recusal to the media before submitting it to the court.

Mesereau, the high-profile attorney who defended Michael Jackson in the pop star’s 2005 child molestation trial, probably should have known that his actions would have angered the judge. There were already signs that things were not going so well for the high-powered defense team. During pretrial hearings, O’Neill sided with the prosecution in battles over evidence and witnesses.

Meanwhile, jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, and the judge could play a pivotal role in the process.

During jury selection at Cosby’s first trial, the entertainer’s legal team raised concerns about the racial make up of the jury. His attorneys accused the district attorney’s office of “systematic exclusion of African Americans” from the 12-person jury. As issues like that arise during the retrial, O’Neill’s decisions are likely to have a major impact.

The actor, who was once known as “America’s dad,” stands accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women. But Andrea Constand‘s claims have been the only ones to result in a trial. For the retrial, O’Neill ruled that the jury can hear testimony from five other Cosby accusers.

SEE ALSO:

Wake Up! Democrats Are About To Lose The Black Vote For The Midterm Elections

Devonte Hart, Boy Seen Hugging Cop In Viral Photo, Missing After Family SUV Goes Off A Cliff

US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXAS

Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

15 photos Launch gallery

Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

Continue reading Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bizarre Video Resurfaces Of Devonte Hart At A…

The video has been circulating on social media.
03.30.18
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In…

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young…
03.30.18
Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After…

Northern California police are looking for Devonte Hart, 15, along with two of his his siblings, after their family's car fell…
03.30.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge…

Judge Steven T. O’Neill refused to remove himself from the Bill Cosby retrial after defense attorney Thomas Mesereau argued that…
03.30.18
20 items
Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest…

Rest in peace.
03.30.18
Protest Photo Family Dies In SUV Crash

A family that gained attention for an emotional photograph of an African-American boy hugging a white police officer at a…
03.29.18
Empty Math Classroom
Six Fired At Howard University For Stealing $1M…

As if HBCU’s didn’t have enough issues finding funds, six Howard University employees were fired last year for stealing $1…
03.29.18
5 Reasons Why LiAngelo Ball WILL Be In…

LaVar Ball's middle son has long been considered to be the metaphoric runt of the litter in terms of basketball…
03.27.18
Thirsty Hackers Strike Again: Baltimore Becomes Latest City…

When hackers wreck havoc.
03.27.18
It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs…

He's using rap to beat the rap.
03.27.18