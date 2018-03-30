News & Gossip
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As J-Lo’s Backup Dancer

"The Saturday Night Live" star is out there living her best life!

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Leslie Jones is out there living her best life, which includes fulfilling her dream of being a backup dancer for none other than Jennifer Lopez.

Recently in Las Vegas, Leslie took to Instagram to brag about her one-time job twerking for J-Lo.

 

In the clip, the Saturday Night Live actress was rocking a blue sequined top while  rehearsing to the classic song “Jenny From The Block.” Here she is practicing in her hotel room with her squad:

 

Leslie then ended the night giving her idol all the love.

“Ok y’all know I got so much to tell y’all right?! It was one of the best nights of my life! Thank you @jlo you are a fucking beast!! Y’all wait til you see what I put up I’m just exhausted now lol!! #allihave,” she wrote.

We see you girl! You keep having fun!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

'One Voice: Somos Live': Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony's Disaster Relief Benefit

'One Voice: Somos Live': Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony's Disaster Relief Benefit

'One Voice: Somos Live': Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony's Disaster Relief Benefit

[caption id="attachment_2922448" align="alignleft" width="769"] Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty[/caption]   Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony teamed up to help those who have been devastated in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Mexico and beyond by a string of recent natural disasters. Their One Voice: Somos Live, a disaster relief concert that aired on Saturday on Univision, Telemundo and NBC, was a huge success and attracted a gang of celebrities who showed up to support, perform and help raise money for those in need. Funds donated will go to organizations such as the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico and more. Take a look at those who used their fame for a great cause:

