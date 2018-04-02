Contests
#DoItForMom: Win A Chance To Open Up For Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond & More!

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Mothers Day Event Flyer

Source: A&L Productions

Praise 106.1 presents a night of inspiration for the person who’s inspired you most through the years! Your mom.

 It’s the Ultimate Mother’s Day Celebration starring Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, Shirley Casear, Donnie Mcclurkin, Charles Jenkins, Take 6, James Fortune and YOU!  That’s right, we’re giving you a chance to open the show and perform live at the Mother’s Day Celebration going down Saturday, May 12th at the brand new UMBC Event Center.

All you have to do is post a short video of you performing a gospel song to Instagram using #DoItForMom. After all of the videos are submitted, one person will be picked to perform at the biggest Mother’s Day concert in over a decade.

Do it for mom and make her proud as you open for the stars this Mother’s Day Weekend.

Contest Rules

