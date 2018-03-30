Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell Indicted For Stealing Millions From Congregation

Photo by

National
Home > National

Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell Indicted For Stealing Millions From Congregation

The pastor was a spiritual adviser for President George W. Bush.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell leads more than 14,000 members at the Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. He was one of President George W. Bush‘s spiritual advisers and he officiated Jenna Bush‘s wedding.  Allegedly, he is a fraud who has been stealing from his members.

SEE ALSO: SMH: Megachurch Pastor ‘Sucking Community Dry With Tithes’ As He Drives A Bentley Bentayga

According to ABC 13 in Houston, Texas, Pastor Caldwell and his investment adviser Gregory Smith sold Chinese bonds to his congregation, focusing on the vulnerable and the elderly. Chinese bonds were valuable in the 1940’s, but clearly not valuable now. Court papers say they allegedly sold nearly $3.5 million worth that aren’t worth anything. The pastor “encouraged investors to ‘remain faithful and that they would receive their money. Caldwell also used religious references to give investors hope they would soon be repaid.’”

Caldwin and Smith “face years in federal prison and could be made to pay back millions and forfeit a home the pastor owns in Houston.” Allegedly, he used money from the scam to pay the mortgage on the glamorous house. The charges for Caldwell include  federal indictments for wire fraud, money laundering among other charges of corruption. The pastor tried to explain himself to ABC 13, see below.

Good try, but the so-called pastor appears to be obsessed with money. In 2004, he wrote the book Entrepreneurial Faith: Launching Bold Initiatives to Expand God’s Kingdom, described as “entrepreneurship, they concede, is often associated with money-fixated ‘wheeler-dealers,’ but they argue that its true meaning lies in finding opportunities and taking risks for the sake of a vision that others haven’t yet seen.” Sounds like Caldwin was the ultimate “wheeler-dealer.” Plus, watch him discuss his ministry below. He had  the audacity to say, “Our budget for the entire year, at that time, equals the amount that we take up at most eight o’clock services now.” How much of that “budget” went into his pocket?

SEE ALSO:

Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And Blames The NRA For Offensive Interview

Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History Month’ And Twitter Roasts Her

SMH: Megachurch Pastor ‘Sucking Community Dry With Tithes’ As He Drives A Bentley Bentayga

From left, Harry Briggs Jr., Linda Brown Smith, Spottswood Bolling, and Ethel Louise Belton Brown

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Rapper Fabolous Punched His Girlfriend Seven Times…

The rapper turned himself in to police on Wednesday.
03.30.18
Innocent Man ‘Wrongfully Imprisoned Longer Than Any Other…

He was behind bars for 45 years.
03.30.18
White Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Black Foster Son…

This is disgusting.
03.30.18
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell Indicted For Stealing Millions…

He was President George W. Bush's spiritual adviser .
03.30.18
Bizarre Video Resurfaces Of Devonte Hart At A…

The video has been circulating on social media.
03.30.18
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In…

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young…
03.30.18
Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After…

Northern California police are looking for Devonte Hart, 15, along with two of his his siblings, after their family's car fell…
03.30.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge…

Judge Steven T. O’Neill refused to remove himself from the Bill Cosby retrial after defense attorney Thomas Mesereau argued that…
03.30.18
20 items
Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest…

Rest in peace.
03.30.18
Protest Photo Family Dies In SUV Crash

A family that gained attention for an emotional photograph of an African-American boy hugging a white police officer at a…
03.29.18