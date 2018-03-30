News & Gossip
Netflix Is Now Hiring People To Binge-Watch TV Shows & Movies

If you like binge-watching TV shows and movies on Netflix, you’ll want to check out a new job that’s available.

According to their website, Netflix is now hiring new “editorial analysts” for their streaming company, which means they are looking for people to “watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content.”

According to the qualifications requirement for the job, the ideal candidate will be “passionate about movies and TV with a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry,” and can remain objective and deliver constructive analysis.

No word yet on what the position pays but getting paid to watch tv and movies, is win-win for most people, no matter what the pay is.

Learn more about this job and even apply for the job by clicking here.

