Tricked: Ray J Had One April Fool’s That Could’ve Changed His Life

The singer freaks out.

Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show - Day 2

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If you didn’t know, Ray J and his wife Princess Love are expecting a baby girl together.

While the two Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars continue to wait for their newborn, Princess Love decided to play a prank on her man in honor of April Fool’s Day.

Watch Ray J spaz all the way out when he thinks his wife’s water broke!

Got @RayJ good after his show last night 🤣🤣🤣 #APRILFOOLS

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

