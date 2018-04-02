Charm City
Watch Live: #MLK50 Days Of Remembrance With Roland S. Martin

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
MLK 50

Join us as we Remember the 50th Anniversary of Dr.King’s assassination, live from Memphis. Hosted by @RolandSMartin, beginning April 2 at 1/12c. You can follow all of the events LIVE RIGHT HERE and on social media using #MLK50 #Represent @TVONETV.

Latest
Authorities Now Believe The Crash With Devonte Hart…

Police released a statement.
04.02.18
Report: Rapper Fabolous Punched His Girlfriend Seven Times…

The rapper turned himself in to police on Wednesday.
03.30.18
Innocent Man ‘Wrongfully Imprisoned Longer Than Any Other…

He was behind bars for 45 years.
03.30.18
White Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Black Foster Son…

This is disgusting.
03.30.18
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell Indicted For Stealing Millions…

He was President George W. Bush's spiritual adviser .
03.30.18
Bizarre Video Resurfaces Of Devonte Hart At A…

The video has been circulating on social media.
03.30.18
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In…

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young…
03.30.18
Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After…

Northern California police are looking for Devonte Hart, 15, along with two of his his siblings, after their family's car fell…
03.30.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge…

Judge Steven T. O’Neill refused to remove himself from the Bill Cosby retrial after defense attorney Thomas Mesereau argued that…
03.30.18
Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest…

Rest in peace.
03.30.18