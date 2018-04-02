Join us as we Remember the 50th Anniversary of Dr.King’s assassination, live from Memphis. Hosted by @RolandSMartin, beginning April 2 at 1/12c. You can follow all of the events LIVE RIGHT HERE and on social media using #MLK50 #Represent @TVONETV.

All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Most Riveting Quotes 26 photos Launch gallery All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Most Riveting Quotes 1. On Progress 1 of 26 2. On Faith 2 of 26 3. On Living A Giving Life 3 of 26 4. On Injustice 4 of 26 5. On Being Alive 5 of 26 6. On Living 6 of 26 7. On Being A Man 7 of 26 8. On Playing Your Position 8 of 26 9. On Salvation 9 of 26 10. On The Laws He Sought To Change 10 of 26 11. On Altruism 11 of 26 12. On Truth & Unconditional Love 12 of 26 13. On Doing Great Things 13 of 26 14. On Communication & Fear 14 of 26 15. On Forgiveness 15 of 26 16. On Ignorance 16 of 26 17. On Riots 17 of 26 18. On Love 18 of 26 19. On Oneness 19 of 26 20. 491272441 20 of 26 21. On Doing The Right Thing 21 of 26 22. 113491408 22 of 26 23. On Hope 23 of 26 24. On Love 24 of 26 25. On Injustice 25 of 26 26. On His Dream, That’s Now A Reality…Sort Of… 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Watch Live: #MLK50 Days Of Remembrance With Roland S. Martin All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Most Riveting Quotes