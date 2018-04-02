How To Register To Vote In Maryland

You must meet the following requirements to qualify for voter registration in Maryland:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a resident of Maryland.

Be at least 16 years old. You must be 18 years old to vote in an election.

NOT be: Convicted of buying or selling votes. Disqualified to vote by a court (due to mental incompetency). Currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.*

be:

*Upon your release from incarceration you are eligible to vote and should re-register.

In some cases, polling places in Maryland will request identification from first-time voters. If asked to show your ID, you’ll need to one of the following:

Maryland driver’s license or ID card.

Student, employee, or military ID card.

U.S. passport.

A current utility bill or paycheck showing your name and address. Must be dated within 3 months of the Election Day.



