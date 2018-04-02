How To Register To Vote In Maryland

You must meet the following requirements to qualify for voter registration in Maryland:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Be a resident of Maryland.
- Be at least 16 years old.
- You must be 18 years old to vote in an election.
- NOT be:
- Convicted of buying or selling votes.
- Disqualified to vote by a court (due to mental incompetency).
- Currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.*
*Upon your release from incarceration you are eligible to vote and should re-register.
In some cases, polling places in Maryland will request identification from first-time voters. If asked to show your ID, you’ll need to one of the following:
- Maryland driver’s license or ID card.
- Student, employee, or military ID card.
- U.S. passport.
- A current utility bill or paycheck showing your name and address.
- Must be dated within 3 months of the Election Day.
Click To Register To Vote In Maryland