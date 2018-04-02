How To Register To Vote In Maryland

Charm City
You must meet the following requirements to qualify for voter registration in Maryland:

  • Be a U.S. citizen.
  • Be a resident of Maryland.
  • Be at least 16 years old.
    • You must be 18 years old to vote in an election.
  • NOT be:
    • Convicted of buying or selling votes.
    • Disqualified to vote by a court (due to mental incompetency).
    • Currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.*

*Upon your release from incarceration you are eligible to vote and should re-register.

In some cases, polling places in Maryland will request identification from first-time voters. If asked to show your ID, you’ll need to one of the following:

  • Maryland driver’s license or ID card.
  • Student, employee, or military ID card.
  • U.S. passport.
  • A current utility bill or paycheck showing your name and address.
    • Must be dated within 3 months of the Election Day.

Click To Register To Vote In Maryland

 

