5 Million Under-Resourced Students In The U.S. Will Get The Education They Deserve Thanks To Verizon

Help Verizon give millions of kids a better education. Details below.

This is way too dope. On Monday, April 2, Verizon Communications Inc. announced that it will invest an additional $200 million towards Verizon Innovative Learning, providing immersive next-gen technology, teacher training, STEM curricula and connectivity to under-resourced students across the United States. Even better is the fact that you can nominate a middle school you think needs the resources.

Chairman and CEO of Verizon Lowell McAdam said via press release, “Verizon has become increasingly concerned about the chasm between those Americans who are prepared to thrive in the digital economy, and those who are not. Our mission, which we call ‘Humanability,’ is to give people the ability to do more in this world— that’s why it’s paramount we invest to give kids the technology education and resources they need to succeed”.

These next steps are really important. Verizon would like the public to nominate local middle schools that would benefit from the amazing opportunity of becoming a Verizon Innovative Learning school. You can nominate a school by quote tweeting and/or replying “to one of a series of videos posted to the @Verizon Twitter handle, highlighting impactful stories from the program, along with the school name and location, using the hashtag #Humanability.”

Verizon’s goal is to “double the number of in-school programs it supports from 100 middle schools, beginning in September 2018, to 200 middle schools by the end of 2020,” the press release states, adding that these schools will have access to 5G, skill-building in augmented reality, machine learning, coding, 3D printing and more. With a new total investment of more than $400 million over the next five years, Verizon would like to reach at least 5 million students by 2023, in addition to the million they’ve already assisted. Join the movement and nominate a middle school now.

