Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split

Couple splits after nearly nine years of marriage.

Magic 95.9
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan, have just announced that their marriage is over.

The couple released a joint statement, assuring that they’re having an amicable split and intend to co-parent their only daughter in a loving environment.

According to TMZ.com, Channing and Jenna are hoping to get ahead of the story to discourage any steamy rumors about the cause of their breakup.

The couple, who met while filming the original Step Up, married in 2009. Despite news of their split, the pair still seems to be on pretty good terms.

Sometimes couples grow apart, and we’re glad that these two could go their separate ways on good terms.

