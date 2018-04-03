News & Gossip
Erica Campbell Gets Her Own Reality Show

From 'Mary Mary' to Mary and her man.

Magic 95.9
32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Erica Campbell is returning to reality TV with a show focusing on her marriage.

There is life after Mary Mary as Erica gone solo yet again.

According to Deadline.com, Erica and her husband Warryn Campbell have signed on to do a nine-episode docuseries on TV One, title We’re The Campbells.

The series will focus Erica and Warryn as they split time between their family home in Los Angeles and Dallas as she hosts her morning radio show. Living in two cities and raising a family is no easy task, so cameras will see how they try to find the sweet spot in their work/life balance while working on maintaining a happy, healthy marriage.

News of Erica’s new reality show comes just months after Mary Mary wrapped its final season in November 2017.

There’s no word on when We’re The Campbells will debut, but Erica and Warryn are already filming episodes.

