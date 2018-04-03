Watch: Did Taraji P. Henson Nail Her Cardi B Impersonation— Or Nah?

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty
Taraji P. Henson is an Oscar nominated actress, but sometimes it’s hard to impersonate someone else regardless of your vast skills.
Earlier this week, the star of Tyler Perry‘s new film Acrimony sat down with Clever News and gave her best rendition of the one and only Cardi B. But what is spot on? You be the judge.
Taraj nailed it — tongue out and all. She’s almost more like Cardi than Cardi.
We can’t wait to see what the Bronx beauty has to say about this.
