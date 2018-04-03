News & Gossip
Watch: Did Taraji P. Henson Nail Her Cardi B Impersonation— Or Nah?

Magic 95.9
Migos Attends Story Nightclub

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Taraji P. Henson is an Oscar nominated actress, but sometimes it’s hard to impersonate someone else regardless of your vast skills.

Earlier this week, the star of Tyler Perry‘s new film Acrimony sat down with Clever News and gave her best rendition of the one and only Cardi B. But what is spot on? You be the judge.

Taraj nailed it — tongue out and all.  She’s almost more like Cardi than Cardi.

We can’t wait to see what the Bronx beauty has to say about this.

 

Continue reading Watch: Did Taraji P. Henson Nail Her Cardi B Impersonation— Or Nah?

