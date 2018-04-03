Kenya Moore & Vivica A. Fox Are Feuding… Again [VIDEO]

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and actress Vivica A. Fox are feuding, once again.

The feuding started up again after last night’s episode, where the cameras followed Moore and co-Star Cynthia Bailey to Two Can Play That Game stage play, which featured another fellow co-star, Porsha Williams.

The two were there to support Williams but since the play also stared Fox, Moore couldn’t help but make a few digs, while watching. See the video below.

“Vivica’s performance is the same performance. It was just 20 years ago, and 20 surgeries ago,” Moore said.

Fox then responded on Instagram, sharing a clip from their famous showdown on former NBC hit-show, Celebrity Apprentice and the caption throwing shade at Kenya about having a #LegitimateCareer.

Fox has since deleted the post off her page but thanks to ShadeRoom, we have it. See the post below:

No comment or rebuttal has been made by Moore and Fox has yet to mention it again.

SOURCE: Shade Room, The Reality TV Network | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

