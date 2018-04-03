News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kenya Moore & Vivica A. Fox Are Feuding… Again [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit Build - April 3, 2018

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and actress Vivica A. Fox are feuding, once again.

The feuding started up again after last night’s episode, where the cameras followed Moore and co-Star Cynthia Bailey to Two Can Play That Game stage play, which featured another fellow co-star, Porsha Williams.

The two were there to support Williams but since the play also stared Fox, Moore couldn’t help but make a few digs, while watching. See the video below.

“Vivica’s performance is the same performance. It was just 20 years ago, and 20 surgeries ago,” Moore said. 

Fox then responded on Instagram, sharing a clip from their famous showdown on former NBC hit-show, Celebrity Apprentice and the caption throwing shade at Kenya about having a #LegitimateCareer.

Fox has since deleted the post off her page but thanks to ShadeRoom, we have it. See the post below:

No comment or rebuttal has been made by Moore and Fox has yet to mention it again.

SOURCE: Shade Room, The Reality TV Network | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Kenya Moore & Vivica A. Fox Are Feuding… Again [VIDEO]

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fix It Jesus! Mother Allegedly Used A Stun…

Sharron Dobbins was arrested.
04.03.18
30 items
Aftermath Of The 1968 D.C. Riots [Photos]

Washington, D.C. riots of 1968 were six days of riots that erupted in Washington, D.C., following the assassination of civil…
04.03.18
#AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June

MAC will be storming the beauty counter with its upcoming Aaliyah-inspired line this June– just in time to make your…
04.03.18
Authorities Now Believe The Crash With Devonte Hart…

Police released a statement.
04.02.18
Report: Rapper Fabolous Punched His Girlfriend Seven Times…

The rapper turned himself in to police on Wednesday.
03.30.18
Innocent Man ‘Wrongfully Imprisoned Longer Than Any Other…

He was behind bars for 45 years.
03.30.18
White Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Black Foster Son…

This is disgusting.
03.30.18
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell Indicted For Stealing Millions…

He was President George W. Bush's spiritual adviser .
03.30.18
Bizarre Video Resurfaces Of Devonte Hart At A…

The video has been circulating on social media.
03.30.18
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In…

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young…
03.30.18