A Black Orchestra Remade Kendrick Lamar’s “All The Stars” And It’s The Best Thing We’ve Seen All Day

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

The Black Panther soundtrack is already a perfect body of work, thanks to Kendrick Lamar, but that doesnt mean greatness can’t be improved upon.

The Re-collective Orchestra took the time out to orchestrate the album’s title track”All The Stars” and we seriously haven’t heard anything this beautiful in a while.

The all Black ensemble was lead by Composer/Conductor Matt Jones and Violinist Stephanie Matthews who (according to The Re-collective’s Facebook page) brought a group of musicians that would “create a sonically and visually powerful statement: WE ARE HERE.”

We didn’t even know we needed this, until today:

 

We know who to call for our wedding receptions now. Check out more from the lit band here.

