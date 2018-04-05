Mentally Ill Teen Sentenced To Life For Killing Her Mother

Delilah Evans, a Detroit teen has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her mother on Christmas day in 2016.

WXYZ Detroit News reports Evans was found guilty but mentally ill of the first degree premeditated murder of killing 45-year-old Sonia Riang.

Riang was wheelchair-bound after a car accident years ago. Relatives of Evans say that she had a history of mental health despite never being diagnosed with it.

Evans brother recalls hearing the teen talk about having a dark angel, hearing voices and talked about someone killing their mother on Christmas day

According to police, Evans ran from the apartment after killing her mother. She was found and arrested at a 7-eleven near her Clinton Township apartment.

(Source: WXYZ Detroit News)

(Photo Credit: Macomb County Sherrif’s Office)

