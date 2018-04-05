News & Gossip
OMG: Shocking Footage Shows Men Being Pulled From Tracks Right As Train Is Coming

Now they're being punished.

Terror Incident At Parsons Green Underground Station

Source: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty

Two men toyed with their lives at a London train station and now they are being hit with charges.

Boguslaw Rybski, 34, and Przemyslaw Zawisza, 26, were in the middle of a tussle at Green Park underground station when they fell right into the tracks when a train was coming.

Luckily, a few people pulled them up to the platform right as the train sped by. You can check out the heart-stopping footage below.

 

According to The Sun, the two men were drunk when the fight broke out and although they made a safe get away, their actions caused the entire Victoria Line towards King’s Cross to close.

The two are now being charged with endangering the safety of a person conveyed by railway. The Director of Transport Policing, Steve Burton, spoke on the situation saying, “This behavior was extremely dangerous and not only put the lives of the men involved at risk, but others on the platform who tried to help.”

He continued, “These reckless actions will not be tolerated and the police will take the appropriate action.”

Eesh, tough break. It seems just being happy the two were safe was not enough.

Eesh, tough break. It seems just being happy the two were safe was not enough.

 

