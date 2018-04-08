News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL Debut

The "Black Panther" star almost took us out in the "Black Jeopardy" skit.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Disney / Marvel Studios

It’s no secret that 2018 has definitely been Chadwick Boseman’s year!

And it only keep getting better for the “Black Panther” star as he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday (April 7). That, and he was joined by Cardi B who surprisingly confirmed on stage that she is pregnant.

Oh, what a night!

During his opening monologue, the King of Wakanda joked that SNL waited two months after the history-making film dropped in theaters to ask him to host. But either way, he was happy to be there.

And of course, he killed the rest of the skits! Here’s the best ones from the night:

“Black Jeopardy” with Black Panther

Hands down this has to be one of the best skits I’ve seen on the show in a minute. Boseman brought his King T’Challa character to this skit who had to slowly understand African-American culture. At the end, it’s clear that he gets what it’s like to be us, especially when it comes to white people and their “bland” cooking.

No one at the cookout wants Karen’s potato salad. Not a soul.

“Medical Breakthrough”

“Aidy B & Cardi B”

Cardi is completely unimpressed with this Aidy B character.

And Twitter was here for it all:

And Chadwick, who is so amazing, was super excited to be on the show:

BEAUTIES: What did you think of Chadwick’s performance on SNL?

 RELATED NEWS:

As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump On SNL

#WakandaForever: Chadwick Boseman Does Not Have Any Vibranium In New SNL Teaser

Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman To Host SNL

Chadwick Boseman

Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In The 'Black Panther' Sequel

20 photos Launch gallery

Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In The 'Black Panther' Sequel

Continue reading Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In The 'Black Panther' Sequel

[caption id="attachment_2980145" align="alignleft" width="645"] Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios[/caption] With the head of Marvel recently confirming that "Black Panther" is getting a sequel AND the superhero flick raked in a whopping $1 billion dollars this past weekend, it's clear that Wakanda really is forever! And while we know that "BP II" isn't coming out anytime soon, that won't stop the ladies at Hello Beautiful from thinking ahead and putting together a wishlist of dope Black actors and actresses that need to be in the sequel. Ryan Coogler, are you listening?

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18
BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting…

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET and the nation’s first Black billionaire, gave Trump supporters something to crow about after…
04.09.18
Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A…

Lyvia Robinson lost her precious life over a stupid joke. Just senseless.
04.09.18
Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More…

The Former First Lady also confirmed that she has no plans of every running for president.
04.09.18
29 items
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther…

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th…
04.05.18
10 items
Eva Marcille Is Serving Modelesque Baby Bump Style…

The fab mama is prepped to welcome baby number two.
04.04.18
Winnie Harlow Traveled To Thailand For Only 36…

.....and it is GORGEOUS.
04.04.18
25 items
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…

April 4th is Vitamin C Day and to celebrate we're sharing 25 of the best vitamin c infused hair and…
04.04.18