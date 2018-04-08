As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump On SNL

The cat’s finally out of the bag!
During her Saturday Night Live performance last night (April 7), Cardi B confirmed those pesky pregnancy rumors by putting her baby bump on full blast.
She made her “silent” announcement while performing “Be Careful,” rocking a custom Christian Siriano fitted white dress on stage.
Later on, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper took to the Gram to explain why she kept her pregnancy such as a well-guarded secret, Madame Noir noted.
“People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing,” she wrote in the now deleted post.
Take a look her much-talked about performance:
Soon after the performance, Offset, her fiancé and baby’s father, tweeted a picture of the couple.
“Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together,” the Migos rapper captioned under the tweet.
Of course Black Twitter showed all the love to the 25-year-old mom-to-be.
There’s no news when she is due, but as we previously reported sources close to the star told TMZ that she should give birth sometime in July.
Congrats Cardi B!
