National
Home > National

The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At Cosby’s Retrial Has A History With The Actor

They go back more than two decades.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Nicolle Rochelle, the woman who executed a memorable protest at Bill Cosby’s retrial on Monday, has a past history with the fallen actor—but it’s not what you may think.

See Also: Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge In His Sexual Assault Retrial

Rochelle, 39, jumped a police barricade as Cosby walked by, on his way into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for opening arguments. The performer, once known as “America’s dad,” stands accused of sexual assault.

The Little Falls, New Jersey native was topless. Written on her chest were the names of dozens of women who accused the 80-year-old actor of drugging and sexually molesting them. Also emblazoned on her body was the words “Women’s Lives Matter.”

It turns out that Rochelle appeared on several episodes of “The Cosby Show” as a child, according to IMDb.

Rochelle didn’t have any negative encounters with Cosby as a child on the show, the actress told the Associated Press.

“The main goal was to make Cosby uncomfortable, because that is exactly what he has been doing for decades to women and to show him that the body can be aggressive and empowered,” she stated.

Rochelle is a member of the European-based feminist group Femen, the news outlet reported. Femen is an international women’s movement that deploys “brave topless female activists painted with the slogans” to protest and raise awareness, according to the organization’s website.

In addition to “The Cosby Show,” her acting credits include “Shining Time Station” (1989), “Tales from the Darkside: The Movie” (1990) and “Someone Like You” (2001). She’s also portrayed Josephine Baker on the Paris stage to critical acclaim.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rochelle and led her away in handcuffs. Authorities charged her with disorderly conduct before releasing the actress.

SEE ALSO:

BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting The President For Lowering Black Unemployment Rate

I Had To Endure ‘Make American Great Again’ Hats At The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

NAACP 108th Annual Convention

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Continue reading Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18
BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting…

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET and the nation’s first Black billionaire, gave Trump supporters something to crow about after…
04.09.18
Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A…

Lyvia Robinson lost her precious life over a stupid joke. Just senseless.
04.09.18
Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More…

The Former First Lady also confirmed that she has no plans of every running for president.
04.09.18
29 items
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther…

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th…
04.05.18
10 items
Eva Marcille Is Serving Modelesque Baby Bump Style…

The fab mama is prepped to welcome baby number two.
04.04.18