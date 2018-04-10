News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious Pictures Of His Pretty Princess

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Derrick Rose Shares Photos Of His Beautiful Newborn Daughter

Derrick Rose took some time to share photos of his new precious daughter Layla Malibu Rose with wife Alaina Anderson. Rose and his Alaina eloped in February, and welcomed Layla last month.

 

 

Bff🤞🏽🦄✨🐬🌴

A post shared by Alaina A. Anderson (@alainataughtyou) on

 

 

 

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious Pictures Of His Pretty Princess

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18
BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting…

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET and the nation’s first Black billionaire, gave Trump supporters something to crow about after…
04.09.18
Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A…

Lyvia Robinson lost her precious life over a stupid joke. Just senseless.
04.09.18
Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More…

The Former First Lady also confirmed that she has no plans of every running for president.
04.09.18
29 items
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther…

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th…
04.05.18
10 items
Eva Marcille Is Serving Modelesque Baby Bump Style…

The fab mama is prepped to welcome baby number two.
04.04.18