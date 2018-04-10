News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Internet Thinks This Video Shows Tristian Thompson Locking Lips With Another Woman

The footage leaked just days before Khloe is set to give birth.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Just days before reality star Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth to a baby girl, her NBA beau was captured getting a little too close to another woman.

The Daily Mail secured footage of Tristian Thompson at a recent party, seemingly kissing an unknown woman. The 27-year-old baller was out partying during a night off ahead of the Cavs Monday night game against the NY Knicks.

Just days ago, Khloe excitedly posted a photo of her and her Thompson anticipating the birth of their little one with the message “Ready whenever you are little mama.”

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Will this development rock their happy home? Decide for yourself:

RELATED LINKS

Tristan Thompson &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Having A Girl…But Where Is His Son?

Khloe Kardashian &amp; Tristan Thompson Spread Their Baby Bump Joy

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Khloe Kardashian Gives Her Baby Bump Some Sparkle And Shine

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading The Internet Thinks This Video Shows Tristian Thompson Locking Lips With Another Woman

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of…

Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara, 17, will have to chose between Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics…
04.11.18
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18
BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting…

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET and the nation’s first Black billionaire, gave Trump supporters something to crow about after…
04.09.18
Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A…

Lyvia Robinson lost her precious life over a stupid joke. Just senseless.
04.09.18
Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More…

The Former First Lady also confirmed that she has no plans of every running for president.
04.09.18
29 items
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther…

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th…
04.05.18