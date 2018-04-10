The Internet Thinks This Video Shows Tristian Thompson Locking Lips With Another Woman

Just days before reality star Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth to a baby girl, her NBA beau was captured getting a little too close to another woman.

The Daily Mail secured footage of Tristian Thompson at a recent party, seemingly kissing an unknown woman. The 27-year-old baller was out partying during a night off ahead of the Cavs Monday night game against the NY Knicks.

Just days ago, Khloe excitedly posted a photo of her and her Thompson anticipating the birth of their little one with the message “Ready whenever you are little mama.”

Will this development rock their happy home? Decide for yourself:

