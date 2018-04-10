National
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of The World’s Best Universities

Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara, 17, will have to chose between Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics to name a few.

Graduating students applaud as US Presid

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

It’s that time of year!

College acceptance letters are rolling in, and this brilliant teen was accepted into 19 of the world’s best universities.

According to CNN, seventeen-year-old Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara recently learned that Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics–to name a few–all want her to be part of their upcoming class of 2022.

Oluwadara, who is a graduating senior from the Brighton College in Abu Dhabi, isn’t sure where she will go or what her major will be, but she admits she’s teetering between international relations and economics. That, and she loves to play the violin. 

Oluwadara isn’t the only one doing big things!

Just last week, Houston teen Micheal Brown made national news for getting into 20 of the nation’s top schools–each offering him a full scholarship. 

“It’s something I’m proud of because I see my hard work paying off, determination paying off, sacrifices paying off,” Brown told CNN.

Oh, what a time to be Black and brilliant!

Congrats y’all!

