TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Gas Station Owner Shoots A Man In The Leg Over A Slim Jim

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

An investigation is underway at a Houston gas station after the owner shot a customer in the leg.

The New York Post reports Mohammed Kahloon accused 25-year-old Cameron Carson of stealing a $1.99 Slim Jim and shot him in the leg when they began to argue.

Kenny Allen, Kenny White, and Travis Johnson, witnesses, said they were stopping at the gas station before going to another sales job when they saw Carson go into the store and came out with a Slim Jim. Seconds later they recall seeing the owner run out of the store.

“This guy came running out of the store while I’m pumping gas, saying about the Slim Jim, ‘You didn’t pay for that Slim Jim,’” Allen said. “He said, ‘I did pay for the Slim Jim’. I said, ‘Hey, man, here’s $2, take the $2 and go back into the store.”

According to police, Kahloon shot Carson in the leg once. “He got shot right next to the van, so he was letting us know he got shot,” Johnson said. “He wanted us to call 911.”

Although Khaloon received questioning, police have not released information about any charges against him. This is not the first time that Khaloon has dealt with the police.

In November 2017, three men attempted to rob Khaloon’s gas station. During the incident, he was hurt but managed to get his gun and fire several times inside and outside the store. One man died crashing his car after he’d been shot.

Carson was taken to a nearby hospital where he went into surgery. Police say he is expected to live.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

(Source: The New York Post )

(Photo Credit: ThinkStock Images)

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Gas Station Owner Shoots A Man In The Leg Over A Slim Jim

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Of Devonte Hart’s Parents Sent A Disturbing…

More details are coming out about the Hart's final days.
04.12.18
Austin Bombing Victim Draylen Mason May Receive Posthumous…

New details about the investigation have been revealed.
04.11.18
Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana…

When you want it done right, ask a legend.
04.11.18
These Photos Of The Kidnapped Boko Haram Schoolgirls…

A recent profile by the New York Times aims to shed light on their lives after their escape, their heartbreak…
04.11.18
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of…

Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara, 17, will have to chose between Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics…
04.11.18
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18