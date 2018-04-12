WE Day: World’s Largest Youth Empowerment Event Touches Down In Baltimore [VIDEO + PHOTOS]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Years ago as a kid, WE co-founder Craig Kielburger was so moved by a story about a child slave in Pakistan who was killed for escaping and speaking against child labor, he gathered a few classmates to create a nonprofit organization that brought people together to help change the world. His passion for uplifting all people later turned into the WE Charity “dedicated to the power of WE” – the community.

The organization helps lift more than one million people out of poverty in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom, is a home for schools and WE Day, an extensive learning program that services 10,000 schools and reaches 2.4 million children also passionate about changing the world.

Yesterday (April 11, 2018), WE Day made a stop in Baltimore for the first time ever to host a bunch of local students from different schools around the city.

Deemed as the largest youth empowerment event in the world, WE Day opened with energetic hosts who asked the students, “Who’s ready to take the world today?” They replied with roars of “me” and “we” – roars that grew even louder when next asked, “Who’s ready to take the world every day?” It set the tone for the day that was followed by motivational speeches and performances by special guests including Martin Luther King III, Shawn Hook, Rasheda Ali, Montel Williams and more. Kielburger also hopped on stage to share his story and encourage kids further.

A WE School funded by the Brightside Foundation launched in Baltimore last February (2017), providing free, year-long educational programs for students in the city. This week it all came full circle.

“[We’re celebrating] remarkable students who are part of the WE generation—young leaders from across Maryland who have committed to creating meaningful change at home and around the world,” Kielburger said. “We are, of course, so thankful to Ashton and Adair Newhall, and the Brightside Foundation for their tremendous support in bringing WE Day Community: Baltimore to students in the region. Together, we are celebrating their world-changing achievements and inspiring another year of working together towards positive impact.”

