NYC Family Finds Out About Daughter’s Murder While Watching The News

A family in New York City is grieving tonight after the loss of their loved one. But the way they found out about the horrific murder is stunning – it happened while watching the news on TV. 26-year-old Brandy Odom’s dismembered remains were found in a New York City park.

Her grandmother saw that the body was described as having a ‘Chocolate’ tattoo, one she thought was familiar. She called her daughter, Nicole Odom, who ultimately had the chilling task of having to identify her daughter.

People.com reports:

Everybody loved her,” Nicole told WABC. “I can’t even see how one person would want to do this to her. Brandy was friendly with everybody.”

“Whoever did this to my daughter — I might not know who did it, the police might not know who did it, but the great God up above knows who did it,” Nicole said. “And you will be dealt with for your sins that you caused.”

Patricia Smith, who found Brandy dead, told News 12 Brooklyn that she was walking her dog when she saw the torso partially covered with leaves.

“As I went in the path and looked to the left, I saw something resembling a garbage bag,” Smith said. “But as I went by and looked back and looked again, I realized it was a body that was dismembered and then I just took off running.” 

Brandy, who was from N.Y.C., had worked as a security guard and wanted to become a city school safety agent, her mother told the Times. The pair last spoke in March.

“She had ambitions, she had a game plan,” a neighbor told the paper. “She wanted to work and take care of herself.”

 

