National
Home > National

DC Tries A New Approach To Improving Police Interactions With Black Residents

Researchers suggest that this approach will fail if implicit racial bias is not addressed.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

The District of Columbia is experimenting with a new way to reduce police racial bias and negative interactions with Black residents.

SEE ALSO: Erica Garner’s Death Calls Attention To NYPD’s Broken Promise Of Anti-Racism Training

Officers will take a course on critical race theory and visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of a new training program, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced on Friday, according to The Washington Post.

Violent crime and homicides are down in the nation’s capital, but the relationship between officers and the Black community are tense, the mayor added.

The program is designed to give officers insight into the Black experience with law enforcement in the district and across the nation.

“People who were supposed to serve and protect had played in the enforcement of discriminatory, racist and unjust policies and laws,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said standing outside the African American History Museum. “The museum includes very honest and poignant stories of the role that policing played in some of the historical injustices in our country.”

Racial sensitivity training, however, doesn’t work because it fails to address implicit racial bias, Lorie Fridell, an associate professor of criminology at the University of South Florida, told The New York Times.

Teaching White cops about the history of racial discrimination and African-American culture rarely helps when officers make a split-second decision on whether to shoot. Despite sensitivity training, cops share the same unconscious biases toward Black people as most Americans do, University of Colorado researcher Joshua Correll explained to The Times. When deciding whether to pull the trigger, cops fall back on their fear of Black men.

Interacting with people in the community on a daily basis while walking the beat and training in how to defuse volatile situations are more effective approaches, Correll added.

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

Devonte Hart’s Biological Mother Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Children

Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 photos Launch gallery

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When…

The pain experienced by Black people in the wake of Barbara Bush’s tone-deaf commentary when it comes to race can…
04.16.18
DC Tries A New Approach To Improving Police…

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced racial sensitivity training for cops.
04.16.18
Devonte Hart’s Biological Mother Speaks Out On The…

The children were taken away from the aunt who had no record, but one of the adoptive parents already had…
04.16.18
Meet The New Members Of The Washington Mystics

First Round: Ariel Atkins, Guard University of Texas Atkins is a speedy, versatile 5-foot-11 shooting guard who can put the…
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…

A snapshot of all her side hustles.
04.13.18
Did Colin Kaepernick Just Get The Proof He…

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t abandoned his interest in returning to the NFL as a quarterback, but at least one team showed…
04.13.18
Black Folks Just Got Confirmation Of Yet Another…

Experiencing the same ish across different industries.
04.13.18
Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Postpone Colin Kaepernick Workout Because…

The Seattle Seahawks is in need of a backup quarterback and Colin Kaepernick is available. However, his possible continued kneeling…
04.13.18
Pro-Trumpers Are Spreading Lies About Malia Obama While…

Life must suck when you are a grown person who wastes your life behind a computer spreading fake news about…
04.12.18
One Of Devonte Hart’s Parents Sent A Disturbing…

More details are coming out about the Hart's final days.
04.12.18