TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Protests And Call For Boycott At Philadelphia Starbucks After Arrest

By RON TODT and JAY REEVES, Associated Press
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starbucks sells itself as a community gathering spot as much as a coffeehouse, a welcoming place with comfortable chairs for lingering, trendy music and Wi-Fi. That’s one reason the arrest of two black men who were sitting in a Starbucks struck a nerve for so many: They were doing exactly what people do at most any of the chain’s 28,000 stores worldwide.

How did a Starbucks visit go so wrong? Here’s why.

The CEO of Starbucks Co., Kevin Johnson, called the arrests a “reprehensible outcome” and said he wants to personally apologize to the men, saying the company “stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling.” But that didn’t stop protesters from gathering Sunday outside the store in downtown Philadelphia where the arrests occurred.

As people ordered coffee inside, the Rev. Jeffrey Jordan led a crowd of a couple dozen in chants of “I am somebody, and I demand equality now.”

“It is a shame that (in) the year 2018 we’re still putting up with this mess,” said Jordan. “This country was built on the backs of black and brown people and now Starbucks is going to treat us like we’re second-class.”

In Washington, D.C., Gregory Wilkins usually visits one of three neighborhood Starbucks for about 45 minutes before work to read the paper with his coffee or smoke a cigarette at the outside tables. Wilkins, who is black, said he’d consider going elsewhere if something like the incident in Philadelphia occurred again.

“If nothing is done about what happened, then yeah,” Wilkins, 56, said as he went into a Starbucks.

The arrests, which occurred Thursday, were captured on video that quickly gained traction on social media.

Video shows several police talking quietly with two black men seated at a table. After a few minutes, officers handcuff the men and lead them outside as other customers say they weren’t doing anything wrong; Philadelphia-area media reported the two had been waiting for a friend.

Officers went to the store after Starbucks employees called 911 to report the men were trespassing, said Police Commissioner Richard Ross. He said officers were told the men had come in and asked to use the restroom but were denied because they hadn’t bought anything. He said they then refused to leave.

Johnson’s statement didn’t address exactly what led to the police call, but a Starbucks spokeswoman said the store where the arrests occurred has a policy that restrooms are for paying customers only. In the video, no Starbucks items are visible in front of either of the men.

Robert Passikoff, the president of a New York-based consulting firm that researches brand loyalty, said companies like Starbucks are in a tough spot as they attempt to operate both as both community centers and places where people are expected to make a purchase.

“Companies have gone out of their way to establish the kind of emotional bonds and product delivery that they think is going to build engagement and loyalty and, ultimately, profits,” said Passikoff, of Brand Keys Inc. “But today the consumer decides what is right. They have become magnets for social experiences, in the broad sense of ‘social,’ but not in the sense that ‘Oh, I need to buy something.’”

Johnson said the company’s practices and training led to a “bad outcome,” and the reason for the call that brought police into the shop was incorrect.

“Our store manager never intended for these men to be arrested and this should never have escalated as it did,” said his statement. Johnson said videos of the arrest were “very hard to watch,” and the company was investigating.

Johnson said the company would further train workers on when to call police and host a company-wide meeting to “underscore our long-standing commitment to treating one another with respect and dignity.”

Police haven’t released the names of the men who were arrested. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said the two were released “because of lack of evidence” that a crime had been committed, but declined further comment, citing a police investigation.

At the protest, Wendy Mial vowed to never enter another Starbucks. Mial, 53, said she was “devastated” by the arrests and urged the small crowd not to the “choose the wrong enemy.”

“The enemy, in some ways, is ourselves,” she said. “Look how few people are here today. Who’s not outraged about this?”

___

Reeves reported from Birmingham, Alabama. Associated Press writer Chris Rugaber in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Protests And Call For Boycott At Philadelphia Starbucks After Arrest

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When…

The pain experienced by Black people in the wake of Barbara Bush’s tone-deaf commentary when it comes to race can…
04.16.18
DC Tries A New Approach To Improving Police…

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced racial sensitivity training for cops.
04.16.18
Devonte Hart’s Biological Mother Speaks Out On The…

The children were taken away from the aunt who had no record, but one of the adoptive parents already had…
04.16.18
Meet The New Members Of The Washington Mystics

First Round: Ariel Atkins, Guard University of Texas Atkins is a speedy, versatile 5-foot-11 shooting guard who can put the…
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…

A snapshot of all her side hustles.
04.13.18
Did Colin Kaepernick Just Get The Proof He…

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t abandoned his interest in returning to the NFL as a quarterback, but at least one team showed…
04.13.18
Black Folks Just Got Confirmation Of Yet Another…

Experiencing the same ish across different industries.
04.13.18
Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Postpone Colin Kaepernick Workout Because…

The Seattle Seahawks is in need of a backup quarterback and Colin Kaepernick is available. However, his possible continued kneeling…
04.13.18
Pro-Trumpers Are Spreading Lies About Malia Obama While…

Life must suck when you are a grown person who wastes your life behind a computer spreading fake news about…
04.12.18
One Of Devonte Hart’s Parents Sent A Disturbing…

More details are coming out about the Hart's final days.
04.12.18