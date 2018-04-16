News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Becomes The First Non-Classical Or Jazz Album To Win A Pulitzer Prize

This is a huge win for both Kendrick and for hip-hop

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Kendrick Lamar just reached another huge milestone in his career, and this one is gonna be recognized by people who aren’t even familiar with the hip-hop world.

Lamar’s album DAMN., which just celebrated it’s one year anniversary, has won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It also becomes the first non-classical or jazz piece to ever win the award. On Monday, The Pulitzer board called the album a work that captures the complexity of African-American life. TDE’s president Punch celebrated the achievement on Twitter, demanding respecting from anyone that speaks on Kendrick from this day forward.

While K.Dot has been a staple in the music world for years now, 2017 and the success of DAMN. undoubtedly catapulted the Compton native into a whole new category of success. A culmination of the best components from all of his work prior, DAMN. is Kendrick’s most successful album when it comes to both critical acclaim and sales.

This is a big win for both Kendrick Lamar and the hip-hop community as a whole, and the line between rap and the rest of the music world continues to blur.

You can watch the announcement for the 2018 Pulitzer prize below.

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Becomes The First Non-Classical Or Jazz Album To Win A Pulitzer Prize

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18
Up And Coming Actor In ‘Black Panther’ Outed…

Patrick Shumba Mutukwa released a statement.
04.17.18
49 items
Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]
04.16.18
Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After…

The singer announced a new initiative in which four historically Black colleges will receive funds towards scholarship aid.
04.17.18
25 items
Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance In Photos
04.16.18
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When…

The pain experienced by Black people in the wake of Barbara Bush’s tone-deaf commentary when it comes to race can…
04.16.18
DC Tries A New Approach To Improving Police…

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced racial sensitivity training for cops.
04.16.18
Devonte Hart’s Biological Mother Speaks Out On The…

The children were taken away from the aunt who had no record, but one of the adoptive parents already had…
04.16.18