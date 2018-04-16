News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own Their Tributes To Nina Simone

It was a Nina kind of weekend.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

This past weekend, many folks were understandably caught up in the Beyoncé hype at Coachella. Along with a beautifully choreographed performance, the pop star paid homage to major icons, including Nina Simone.

While many were caught up in the Bey Hiv, another group of artists were also showing love to Nina.

The late soul singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, and the ceremony tapped none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill and Andra Day for a performance.

Andra belted out the Nina classics “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” and “I Put a Spell on You,” while Lauryn took on “Ne Me Quitte Pas,” “Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair” and “Feeling Good.”

Check out the powerful performances for yourself below!

 

 

 

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own Their Tributes To Nina Simone

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18
Up And Coming Actor In ‘Black Panther’ Outed…

Patrick Shumba Mutukwa released a statement.
04.17.18
49 items
Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]
04.16.18
Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After…

The singer announced a new initiative in which four historically Black colleges will receive funds towards scholarship aid.
04.17.18
25 items
Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance In Photos
04.16.18
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When…

The pain experienced by Black people in the wake of Barbara Bush’s tone-deaf commentary when it comes to race can…
04.16.18
DC Tries A New Approach To Improving Police…

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced racial sensitivity training for cops.
04.16.18
Devonte Hart’s Biological Mother Speaks Out On The…

The children were taken away from the aunt who had no record, but one of the adoptive parents already had…
04.16.18